Register
16:56 GMT +311 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde arrives to deliver a speech at the Solvay Library in Brussels, Belgium April 12, 2017.

    IMF Chief Lagarde Defends Fed's Rate Hikes Slammed by Trump

    © REUTERS / Francois Lenoir
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    World stock markets have taken a dive as Trump’s attacks on “crazy” US rate hikes add to borrowing cost concerns.

    The head of the International Monetary Fund on Thursday defended Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell one day after President Donald Trump criticized the Federal Reserve, which has been raising US interest rates, as "crazy."

    "I wouldn't associate Jay Powell with craziness," Managing Director Christine Lagarde told CNBC in an interview. "He comes across — and members of his board — as extremely serious, solid and certainly keen to base their decisions on actual information.

    "It is clearly a necessary development for those economies that are showing much improved growth, inflation that is picking up… unemployment that is extremely low," she told a press briefing in Bali held on the sidelines of annual IMF and World Bank meetings in the city.

    "It's inevitable that central banks make the decisions that they make," she added as a frenzy of global market selling, triggered by heavy losses on Wall Street and comments by Donald Trump describing US interest rate hikes as “crazy,” had rolled into Asia.

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at The Economic Club of Chicago, appears on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, April 6, 2018
    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    Trump: Federal Reserve Has ‘Gone Crazy’ With Interest Rate Hikes
    The Nikkei index in Tokyo was down by 4.2 percent on Thursday afternoon, while in Hong Kong the index dropped 3.9 percent — its lowest mark in four years.

    In Australia, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index closed down 2.74 percent.

    European markets were braced for more losses with the FTSE100 in London poised to drop down below 7,000 points for the first time since March.

    The rout followed Wednesday’s 800-plus point drop on the Dow Jones industrial average – the worst in eight months.

    Despite a booming US economy, low inflation and low unemployment, investors are concerned about rising bond yields that have been drawing money out of the stock market, and increased US interest rates.

    However, higher US interests rates have also helped send emerging market currencies into a tailspin, as countries that borrowed heavily in dollars race to pay back debt.

    Much of the global financial turmoil has been dominated by Washington’s escalating tariff war with China and additional levies imposed on traditional allies like the European Union.

    READ MORE: Dallas Fed President Hints at Three Rate Hikes This Year

    Trump has levied or threatened tariffs on goods from economies around the world, notably China, but also on traditional allies such as the European Union.

    Christine Lagarde warned that a "full-blown commercial war" could shrink global trade by nearly 18 percent and also hamper global GDP, with the United States, China, and others finding themselves on the losing end.

    The IMF chief also warned the world against falling into the "collective amnesia" that led to the 2008 global financial meltdown at a time when protectionism and geopolitical tensions precipitated “terrible events."

    Related:

    Trump: Federal Reserve Has ‘Gone Crazy’ With Interest Rate Hikes
    Dallas Fed President Hints at Three Rate Hikes This Year
    Tags:
    global market selling, defense, IMF chief, rate hikes, Federal Reserve Bank, International Monetary Fund, Jerome Powell, Donald Trump, Christine Lagarde, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    Bad Time to Be ‘Hysterical’
    Bad Time to Be 'Hysterical'
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse