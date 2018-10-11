Register
04:58 GMT +311 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Frogs

    ‘Explosively Breeding' Amphibious Creatures are ‘Falling' onto NC Residents

    © East News / Hendy MP
    US
    Get short URL
    0 11

    North Carolinians are suffering the consequences of a population boom in amphibious creatures, which are breeding "explosively" thanks to record-setting weather on the East Coast.

    According to the Charlotte Observer, tens of thousands of frogs and toads have been spotted along North Carolina's coastal plains, invading the homes of residents and occasionally even jumping on them.

    Romeo the Sehuencas water frog
    © Photo: YouTube/ZME Science
    'He's Green. He's Sexy': Bolivian Frog Searching For Spouse Via Social Network (VIDEO)

    "They're all over my windows and hot tub. I had one jump on my face [while] laying in bed," a local told the Outer Banks Voice. "And I had another in the kitchen on the cutting board. [They're] everywhere!"

    Though the hopping creatures did show up in the area just after Hurricane Florence blew threw the region, experts have indicated that the spike in frog and toad populations has more to do with abnormally heavy rains from June and July.

    Jeff Hall, a biologist, told the Observer that the population increase was the result of both heavy rains in June and July, which provided the ideal environment for tadpoles to be born, and of toads, such as the eastern spadefoot, finding the "perfect habitat in tiny puddles created by Hurricane Florence."

    However, there's also another factor at play here.

    "Making things even worse is the flooding," Hall told the Observer. "All these frogs are in search of dry ground, which is why they're showing up in places they don't normally go."

    Beelzebufo ampinga
    CC BY 3.0 / Nobu Tamura
    Make It Snappy: Devil Frog That Snacked on Dinosaurs Discovered

    "I've heard of people stepping outside and frogs falling on their shoulder, freaking them out. Frogs love tiny cracks, so they get in door seals," he added.

    One commenter on Facebook indicated that he'd spotted between six and eight froggers that lounge around on his kitchen window, waiting for the moment to snap up a tasty bug. "Patient little guys," Joe Gray wrote. "Bug gone, frog smiling."

    Photos shared on social media show the hoppers hanging about indoors.

    ​"Porch lights attract bugs and moths, and it's like a steakhouse buffet to a frog," Hall said. "They do not pose a threat."

    "It's best to try and deal with them as best we can until the situation changes. There are people with hundreds of little toads running around in their yards, and they don't like it, but toads do eat insects," he added.

    But this biblical situation isn't expected to last forever. Hall suspects that the gangs of frogs and toads will return to their homes once flood waters recede across the area.

    Related:

    Giant Mosquitoes Invade North Carolina After Hurricane Florence (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
    Hurricane Florence Causes Mass Power Outages in North Carolina
    WATCH Protesters Topple Confederate Monument at University of North Carolina
    Mystery of Alleged UFO Over North Carolina Lake Resolved
    ‘Sonar Anomaly' Found Off North Carolina Coast Prompts NOAA Expedition (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    frog, toad, population, North Carolina
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    Bad Time to Be ‘Hysterical’
    Bad Time to Be 'Hysterical'
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse