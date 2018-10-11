Register
03:15 GMT +311 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Washington Monument

    New York Man Planned to Detonate 200-Pound Bomb in DC on Election Day

    © Sputnik /
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    FBI agents and local police arrested a New York man after raiding his house and discovering a functional 200-pound bomb that he allegedly planned to detonate on the National Mall in Washington, DC, on 2018’s Midterm Election Day.

    If this sounds like the beginning of a terror plot, you are in for some serious twists.

    Paul Rosenfeld, 56, of Tappan, New York, allegedly told a reporter in Pennsylvania of his plan to blow himself up in August and September. That reporter then contacted authorities.

    Officials say Rosenfeld was trying to draw attention to his "radical political beliefs," but added that they don't think he intended to hurt anyone else.

    "As alleged, Paul M. Rosenfeld concocted a twisted plan to draw attention to his political ideology by killing himself on the National Mall in Washington, DC, risking harm to many others in the process," US Attorney Geoffrey Berman said. "Rosenfeld's alleged plan for an Election Day detonation cut against our democratic principles." 

    Election Day is when Americans vote. The date is set by law as the first Tuesday after the first of November. In the 2018 midterms, that day will fall on November 6.

    Rosenfeld expressed frustration about the direction of American politics, officials said.

    His ideology, however, may be unfamiliar to most readers. Prosecutors say he believes in a political system called sortition, which suggests that a system in which public officials are chosen at random rather than elected would be more beneficial.

    Official residence of the U.S. President, the White House in Washington D.C.
    © Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
    US' Self-Perception as Bastion of Democracy Doesn't Match Reality – Analyst

    Authorities stressed that they think Rosenfeld to be a lone actor and unaffiliated with any international terrorist organizations. Sputnik News is, in addition, unaware of any sortition-oriented political groups in the United States. There is a "Sortition Foundation," but it does not appear to be based in the US as membership costs three euros a month and the payment address is listed in the UK. The Washington Post ran an opinion piece in 2016 asking whether the practice could "sort out the problem of political ignorance?" Sortition has also been the subject of two TED Talks in 2018.

    But it appears that Rosenfeld didn't have to blow himself up in order to give the idea another attempted push into the mainstream. Since the Department of Justice name dropped it, it's been a repeated topic of conversation on the Twitterverse. "I have never heard of ‘sortition' before so well done Paul Rosenfeld!" one user even wrote.

    Police pulled Rosenfeld's car over on Tuesday, and in an interview with law enforcement, he admitted to constructing the bomb. They raided his house on Wednesday morning.

    Rosenfeld told authorities that he purchased eight pounds of black powder over the internet to build the bomb in his basement. Authorities say he told them he had already made smaller bombs and tested them.

    FBI agents searched his home and discovered "what appeared to be a functional explosive device weighing approximately 200 pounds."

    Rosenfeld, who has no other criminal history, is expected to appear in federal court in White Plains, New York, to faces charges of unlawfully manufacturing a destructive device and interstate transportation and receipt of an explosive. Both charges carry a maximum sentence of 10 years behind bars, meaning Rosenfeld could face as many as 20 years in prison if convicted.

    Related:

    Paris Reportedly Has 'No Doubt' Iranian Intel Responsible for Foiled Bomb Plot
    German Court Approves Extradition of Iranian Diplomat Over Bomb 'Plot'
    'Wannabe' Daesh Terrorist from New Jersey Pleads Guilty to Plot Bomb Attack
    Riyadh Claims to Have Foiled Plot to Suicide Bomb Saudi Defense Ministry
    Lebanese Intelligence Foils Bomb Plot on Australia-UAE Flight
    Irish Lone Wolf Terrorist Used Image of Swedish Model to Entrap Man in Bomb Plot
    UK Suspends Flights to Sharm El-Sheikh After Uncovering Terrorist Bomb Plot
    US Police Arrest Man Accused of 9/11 Memorial Bomb Plot in Kansas City
    Tags:
    terrorism, Midterm Elections, suicide bomber, bombing, Weird Arrests
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    Bad Time to Be ‘Hysterical’
    Bad Time to Be 'Hysterical'
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse