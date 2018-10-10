Trump Says Considering Dina Powell to Substitute Haley as UN Envoy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said he is considering his former deputy national security adviser Dina Powell for the position of US ambassador to the United Nation.

Earlier on in the day, Trump announced Nikki Haley had submitted her resignation, and planned to leave the administration at the end of the year.

When asked if Trump would consider Powell to replace Haley, he told reporters on Tuesday, "Dina’s certainly a person I would consider, and she is under consideration."

Trump added that his daughter Ivanka would be a great choice as well, but he would be accused of nepotism.

Powell served in the Trump administration as US deputy national security advisor for strategy from March of 2017 until early 2018, when she returned to Goldman Sachs.

