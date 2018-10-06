Register
23:13 GMT +306 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US IRS 1040 tax form

    ‘IRS Not Connecting the Dots’: Trump Tax Dodges Unlikely to Bring Consequences

    © AP Photo / Mark Lennihan
    US
    Get short URL
    101

    A New York Times investigation recently revealed that US President Donald Trump received at least $413 million from the real estate empire of his father, most of which was allegedly hoarded through the tactics of tax evasion.

    According to a recent Politico report, however, Trump is unlikely to pay a legal or financial penalty even if the allegations are found to be true.

    The New York Times article cited thousands of confidential documents obtained from former advisers and employees who worked with Fred Trump — the father of POTUS — alleging that the two used various tax evasion schemes to prevent Uncle Sam from getting his hands on family funds. 

    In this May 4, 2017, file photo, the U.S. flag flies in front of the Capitol dome on Capitol Hill in Washington
    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh, File
    Where's 'Capital Hill?': Trump Viciously Mocked Over 'Freudian Slip' Amid Kavanaugh Vote

    The investigative piece also revealed that a majority of the family money was transferred to various relatives through sham companies established to disguise monetary gifts. The Trumps also allegedly used tax deductions to undervalue real estate holdings.

    Referring to whether a case could be made today against Trump's tax practices — given that the statutes of limitation for tax evasion charges have expired — Beth Shapiro Kaufman, a former Treasury Department tax official, suggested that "it's certainly possible, although the age of these transactions raises some questions about whether any of it will be collectible," cited by Politico.

    The White House, as expected, criticized the report, with Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders describing it as a "misleading attack against the Trump family by the failing New York Times."

    According to Mark Matthews, a former IRS deputy commissioner who was responsible for the agency's Criminal Investigation Division, proving that Trump engaged in criminal fraud is "exceedingly unlikely," Politico reported last week, as Trump would have needed to commit a "constant pattern of overt acts and obstruction-like behavior up until much closer to the present." 

    Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (File)
    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    Saudi Crown Prince on Trump: 'I Love Working With Him' Despite Criticism

    "If taxes were not paid, it was by the president's father, now long dead," noted Howard Abrams, a corporate tax specialist, cited by Politico.

    The allegations outlined in the Nytimes.com report reveal the ease with which money can be moved without detection through corporations, according to Michael Sullivan, a former IRS agent.

    "That's what people rely on, the IRS not connecting the dots," Sullivan told Politico.

    Related:

    Pompeo Hopes Pyongyang Trip to Result in Next Trump-Kim Summit Date, Location
    'They Never Forget': Twitter Fumes as Melania Trump Gets Shoved by Baby Elephant
    US Navy Veteran Charged Over Ricin Threat Against Trump, FBI Head, Pentagon
    Trump Sanctions Dumped: India Continues Importing Usual Volume of Oil from Iran
    Twitter Targets Trump’s Making NFL Happy in ‘2 Minutes’ With Canada Trade Deal
    Tags:
    tax evasion, tax, IRS, Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lords of the Dance: Heads of State Cut Loose on the World Stage
    Lords of the Dance: Heads of State Cut Loose on the World Stage
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse