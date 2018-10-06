'Chunky Sl*t': Why Monica Lewinsky Takes On New Name

Lewinsky has adopted the new name until the end of October, in a bid to raise awareness about bullying and name-calling.

American activist and former White House intern Monica Lewinsky has adopted a new derogatory name for the next month as part of the latest anti-cyberbullying effort, Vanity Fair reports.

According to the magazine, the new PSA asks people to "change their online name to whatever they have been called by bullies", thus prompting Monica to "take on the name Monica 'Chunky Sl*t Unmarryable That Woman' Lewinsky."

The PSA video, posted on YouTube under the hashtag #DefyTheName, also features other celebrities being called by the names they were slapped with online.