CancelKavanaugh: Women's March Aims to Win Over Senate Before Confirmation Vote

The protest is meant to stop Donald Trump’s pick Brett Kavanaugh from being confirmed as a Supreme Court justice in light of recent sexual misconduct allegations, which the nominee has vehemently denied.

This year’s second Women’s March, slated for Thursday, October 4, 12:30 PM EST, is set “to do whatever it takes to #CancelKavanaugh,” the event page reads.

The march in Washington D.C. will be hosted jointly by a number of charities and funds, such as the Women’s March, UltraViolet, CPD Action, Demand Justice and others.

More demonstrations are scheduled for the next few days.

US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is accused of alleged sexual abuse incidents in the 1980s by three women: Christine Blasey Ford, Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick. He has vehemently dismissed the allegations as wrong, branding them during his testimony last Thursday “a calculated and orchestrated political hit.”