US Senate's 'Russia Probe' Unlikely to Be Terminated in 2018 - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The investigation of the US Senate Intelligence Committee into Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential election in the country is unlikely to be concluded by the end of the current year, The Washington Post newspaper reported on Wednesday.

According to The Washington Post newspaper, it was initially planned to conclude the probe by late 2017. The date was subsequently postponed by a further year.

Mark Warner, the Intelligence Committee's vice chair, stated that the panel was too ambitious in deciding on the investigation's time frame.

"We’ve been at it this long, we need to continue, finish in a thorough manner," Warner told the newspaper.

The committee's leadership expects that the probe's final report will be prepared in 3-6 months.

Panels in both the Senate and the House of Representatives, as well as a special team headed by Robert Mueller, have been carrying out separate investigations into the alleged Russian interference. Russian officials have repeatedly stressed that the US allegations of Moscow's meddling are groundless.