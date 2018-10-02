Pentagon Detects Substance in 2 Pieces of Mail, Suspects It is Poison Ricin

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Department of Defense said on Tuesday that it has detected a suspicious substance in two mail packages and it suspects the substance is ricin, a poison found in castor beans.

"On Monday, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency detected a suspicious substance during mail screening at the Pentagon’s remote mail screening facility. The envelopes were taken by the FBI this morning for further analysis," Director of Defense Press Operations Col. Rob Manning said.

Defense Department spokesperson Chris Sherwood was quoted by the Military Times as saying the substance was suspected to be ricin.

Sherwood explained the mail was addressed to an individual who works in the Defense Department, but he did not name the person.

US media reported that the two pieces of mail were addressed to Defense Secretary James Mattis and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson.

Manning said the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating the incident.