Trump Delivers Speech on New Trade Deal With Mexico, Canada

US President Donald Trump is holding a news conference at the White House to discuss a new trade agreement reached over the weekend with Mexico and Canada.

The United States, Canada and Mexico have reached a trilateral trade deal dubbed the United States- Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a joint statement.

The agreement will be signed by all three countries within the next 60 days, according to local media outlets.

The United States, Canada, and Mexico have been involved in talks to renew NAFTA for more than a year.

NAFTA has been in place since 1994, but Trump threatened to leave if the new negotiations failed to produce an agreement more favorable to the United States.

