Twitter Blasts Alyssa Milano's 'Revealing Dress' at Kavanaugh Hearing

Despite the fact that taking videos and photos were prohibited during the hearing, Milano continued taking pictures and tweeting during the proceedings, prompting guards to confiscate her phone.

Alyssa Milano, an American actress and #MeToo activist, drew attention on social media after she attended the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Thursday.

Milano attended the hearing as a guest of Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein, wearing a black pinstriped dress, which, as USA Today noted, “some deemed ‘disrespectful’ and ‘revealing.’”

A number of Twitter users concurred with this assessment, blasting the actress for her choice of clothes and her conduct.

So, you want to keep people in the room to a minimum so as to not make #KavanaughHearings a #Circus, but you invite someone who will make it into one? #Idiocracy #Hypocrisy at it's finest — Matt Thomas (@DaAmericanViews) 27 сентября 2018 г.

Good lord she’ll do anything for relevance. Z list actress go home no one cares if you’re thrown out or arrested or whatever you’re planning…. go volunteer at a women’s shelter if you REALLY want to help. — jools 🔥 (@joolsonfire) 27 сентября 2018 г.

Cover yourself up. You’re not at a nightclub — Lu 🐘🇺🇸 (@LuLuWhoLu) 27 сентября 2018 г.

@Alyssa_Milano the revealing (#inappropriate) outfit you wore to the kavanaugh hearing is in itself revealing to your own motives for being in attendance. — Alex Thelonius Monk (@XanderMonk222) 27 сентября 2018 г.

​Some however apparently took Milano’s side, arguing that she can wear whatever she wants.

If you’re going to attack @Alyssa_Milano for her OUTFIT, you’re part of the problem. Women can wear whatever they want and your reaction is not their problem. — Rob Browatzke (@robbrowatzke) 27 сентября 2018 г.

Oh are you the dress code police. What does it matter what she is wearing. Your priorities are screwed. Oh no cleavage. Grow up — Carl Smith (@lococarl) 28 сентября 2018 г.

@ThomasWictor Did you just say tit dress? Who cares what she was wearing. Because her cleavage is out, damn, only thought middle schoolers got heavy over that. @Alyssa_Milano is wearing what she is confident in. https://t.co/UDhnM9g4eb — Jared C (@NinjaFlipJ85) 28 сентября 2018 г.

​According to Newsweek, Milano also had her phone confiscated by a security guard as the actress continued to tweet and take pictures during the hearing despite being warned not to do so.

On Thursday on Capitol Hill, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee about her allegation that Brett Kavanaugh, a US Supreme Court nominee, attempted to rape her during a 1982 high school party.

During the hearing, Kavanaugh, who denies all allegations against him, shouted at Democrats on the committee, accusing the lawmakers of trying to sabotage his nomination, and broke into tears while explaining how the said allegation hurt his family.