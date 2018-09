The fourth day of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly is marked with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's address to world leaders. He is expected to outline Russia's stance on UN reform and its peacekeeping initiatives.

Representatives of all 193 United Nations Members States have gathered in New York City to address the 73rd United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday.

The theme of the general debate at the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly this year is "Making the United Nations Relevant to All People: Global Leadership and Shared Responsibilities for Peaceful, Equitable and Sustainable Societies."

