27 September 2018
    This April 13, 2016 file photo shows the seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia.

    CIA Used Criminal Probe of US Airline for 'Torture Flights' - Commission

    US
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A commission established by North Carolina to investigate that state’s role in a CIA torture campaign is urging authorities to launch a criminal probe of a state-based airline used to transport Muslim terror suspects, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said on Thursday.

    The ACLU press release summarized a report by the North Carolina Commission of Inquiry on Torture dubbed "Torture Flights," which found that a company named Aero Contractors that was employed by the CIA used a state-owned airport as a base to fly terror suspects to US-run "black sites" around the world following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

    "The [North Carolina Commission] report concluded that given the national policy of de facto impunity for US torture, North Carolina should have long since opened a criminal investigation into Aero’s substantial role in it," the release said. "In collaboration with local law enforcement, Governor [Roy] Cooper can and should deploy the State Bureau of Investigation."

    Aero Contractors was — and still is — headquartered at a government-owned airport near the North Carolina capital of Raleigh, the report noted.

    The Commission also identified 15 torture victims not previously named in a US Senate report — excluded because they were flown incognito to other countries for torture by local officials instead CIA operatives, the report said.

