Trump Presides at UN Security Council on WMD Non-Proliferation (VIDEO)

The main focus of the United Nations Security Council meeting will be on Iran, North Korea and attacks using chemical weapons in Syria.

During the Security Council meeting, the president will address the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, including chemical, biological and nuclear weapons, as well as ballistic missiles, according to a news release.

Trump has addressed Iranian aggression, destabilizing actions and its sponsorship of terrorism.

Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

Earlier, on September 25, the US president delivered an address to the General Assembly in which he called upon all countries to isolate Iran's leadership and promised to continue taking strong actions until Tehran changes its course.