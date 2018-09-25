World Leaders Address UN General Assembly in New York (VIDEO)

US President Donald Trump has stated earlier that he will discuss the fight against terrorism as well as trade issues at the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly.

Brazil, the United States, Ecuador, Turkey, Rwanda, Mexico, France, Seychelles, Peru, Jordan, Qatar, Iran, Finland, Croatia, Togo and South Africa are participating in the morning session of the assembly.

Guatemala, Malawi, Egypt, Paraguay, Argentina, Switzerland, Sri Lanka, Slovenia, Zambia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kyrgyzstan, Gambia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Mozambique, Marshall Islands, Dominican Republic, Japan, Armenia, and Morocco have been announced to speak at the afternoon session.

The second week of the 73rd UN General Assembly (UNGA73), which is being held in New York City, will feature a marathon of high-level sessions and bilateral meetings focused on the security challenges and the most pressing international issues, such as the future of Iran's nuclear deal, weapons of mass destruction, the Syrian peace settlement and the improving situation on the Korean Peninsula.