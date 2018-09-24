US Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein Reportedly Resigns

According to a source with direct knowledge, Rosenstein verbally resigned in anticipation of being fired by US President Donald Trump, the website reported.
Big breaking story emerging here in Washington. Rod Rosenstein — the man who oversees the Russia probe — has resigned, multiple US outlets reporting. That means someone new will be in charge of Mueller. Developing…— Ben Riley-Smith (@benrileysmith) September 24, 2018
The resignation comes days after a report by The New York Times alleging that Rosenstein proposed to secretly record the president last year. Commenting on the report, Trump said that he had nothing to do with the case as Rosenstein was hired by US Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
All comments
Show new comments (0)