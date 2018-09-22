US Jail Transfers Russian National Butina to Minimum Security Regime

"Thanks to the efforts of the Russian Foreign Ministry and lawyers, the Alexandria prison administration agreed to transfer Maria to the minimum security regime. Thus, the 35-day period of the so-called administrative segregation (isolation), which seasoned criminals are usually subject to, came to an end," the embassy said in a statement published on Facebook on Friday.
Butina, a recent student and a political activist, was arrested in Washington, DC in mid-July on suspicions of acting as an agent for a foreign government. She has denied the accusations. Butina currently faces up to 15 years in jail.
