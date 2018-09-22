Trump Promises to Eliminate 'Lingering Stench' at FBI, Department of Justice

US President Donald Trump promised on Friday night at a rally in Springfield, Missouri to clean up the "lingering stench" at the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation after a series of reports have detailed government employees working to undermine the White House's agenda.

"We have great people in the Department of Justice…. But you've got some real bad ones. You've seen what's happened at the FBI. They're all gone," Trump told his supporters while campaigning for Republican Senate Candidate Josh Hawley. "But there's a lingering stench and we're going to get rid of that, too."

The president's remarks come several hours after the New York Times published a report based off of sources inside the administration who told them that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who is special counsel Robert Mueller's de facto boss because Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the case, had discussed impeaching Trump by invoking the 25th Amendment to the US Constitution.

© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova White House to Declassify Text Messages of Key Russiagate Players

Meanwhile, conservative journalist James O'Keefe, who is notorious for his undercover exposes, revealed earlier in the week that several mid-to-low levels members of the Department of Justice, Government Accountability Office, and State Department who are members of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), were working to thwart and encumber the president's agenda. O'Keefe billed his investigation as revealing the "deep state."

"Just look at what is being exposed in our Justice Department," Trump told the rally.

On Monday, the president ordered the release of unredacted text messages from a number of current and former US officials focusing on the Russia investigation including: fired FBI Director James Comey, fired Deputy Director of the FBI Andrew McCabe, fired FBI agent Peter Strzok, resigned FBI lawyer Lisa Page and former associate deputy attorney general at the Department of Justice Bruce Ohr, who remains in the department. The release of those materials was delayed on Friday but they are still expected to come out soon.