Multiple People Including Children Stabbed in New York - Reports

Police discovered the stabbing early Friday morning in a home that provides day care services in Flushing, a neighborhood in the NYC borough of Queens. A female suspect is reportedly in custody.

At least three people including children were injured as a result of the knife attack, however, no information on the seriousness of their injuries has been revealed yet.

A woman in her 30s was identified as a suspect when she was discovered in the basement with cuts on her wrists, which were reportedly self-inflicted.

She was hospitalized and remains in police custody; she is receiving treatment for minor injuries.

The police has not revealed the motive of the crime yet. No information on the suspect's relationship with the victims has been provided yet.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW