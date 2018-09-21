Five People Injured in Shooting in US' Northeastern City of Syracuse - Police

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Five people sustained wounds in a shooting in the US city of Syracuse, located in the northeastern state of New York, local police chief said on Friday.

Media reported that the law enforcement responded to a shooting call at Midland Avenue at around 09:02 p.m. on Thursday (01:02 GMT on Friday).

"We have five victims total. The ages range from eight years old to 35 years old, both male and female victims," Frank Fowler told reporters as broadcast by the CNY Central broadcaster.

The police chief added that those wounded included an 8-year old girl. Fowler, however, declined to disclose the details of the shooting, citing the ongoing investigation into the incident.

According to local media, the law enforcement is probing another shooting at Furman Street where a 14-year-old girl sustained a gunshot wound. It is, however, unclear if the incident is related to the Midland Avenue shooting.

The United States has been facing repeated shootings prompting protest against loopholes in the country’s gun control legislation.