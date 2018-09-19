One Reported Dead, Several Others Injured at US Judge's Office (PHOTOS)

Multiple people at a district judge's office in Pennsylvania's Fayette County were shot Wednesday, according to local media outlets. One police officer is among the injured.

According to the Observer-Reporter, the incident began at roughly 2:30 p.m. local time at the offices of Judge Daniel Shimshock. The shooter is reportedly in custody. Two medical helicopters and several ambulances were directed to the scene.

The coroner has been called to the scene, raising suspicions that at least one person might be dead. Although officials have not released information regarding fatalities, media reports suggest that one person is dead and four others are injured. Unconfirmed online reports indicate that it was the shooter who was killed.

— Janelle Hall (@JanelleHallWTAE) September 19, 2018

​Eyewitness Rosa Goff told the Observer that she had seen a man chasing a woman toward the municipal building while discharging his firearm multiple times. "He was shooting at everyone. He looked scary. I though I was… the bullet just missed me," she said.

A person solely identified as Todd told the publication that the woman the shooter had been chasing was shot in the right arm. "He was targeting her, but got other people," he said, adding that he used his own belt as a tourniquet to slow the woman's bleeding.

​Chopper footage from local news station WTAE shows the entrance of the building broken, with glass shattered on the ground and a large blood stain nearby. Pennsylvania State Police announced via Twitter that the Troop B Uniontown division would be heading the investigation.

On Twitter, Troop B urged locals to "stay away from the area at this time," indicating that there are "multiple victims and injuries, one being a law enforcement official."

​