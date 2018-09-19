Register
03:37 GMT +319 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, listens to a question during the third round of questioning on the third day of his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington, to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy.

    Witness Says 'Never Saw' Alleged Assault by US Supreme Court Nominee Kavanaugh

    © AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin
    US
    Get short URL
    230

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Charges by a Christine Ford, a university professor who claims to have been sexually assaulted by Brett Kavanaugh when both were in high school, are being challenged by Mark Judge, who is believed to be only witness to the alleged incident, according to a letter from his lawyer to the US Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman.

    "The only reason I am involved is because Dr. Christine Blasey Ford remembers me as the other person in the room during the alleged assault," the attorney’s letter to US Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley on Thursday quoted Judge as saying. "In fact, I have no memory of this alleged incident. Brett Kavanaugh and I were friends in high school but I do not recall the party described in Dr. Ford’s letter. More to the point, I never saw Brett act in the manner Dr. Ford describes."

    “I have no more information to provide the Committee and I do not wish to speak publicly regarding the incidents described in Dr. Ford’s letter,” Judge said in his letter.

    A protester is removed during the start of U.S. Supreme Court nominee judge Brett Kavanaugh's Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018
    © REUTERS / Chris Wattie
    Soros-Backed Fund Vows to Cover Anti-Kavanaugh Protesters’ Bail Expenses – Reports
    Ford, in a letter obtained by US Senator Dianne Feinstein more than a month ago, accused US Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh of pinning her to a bed during a house party in the US state of Maryland in the early 1980s, attempting to remove her clothes and putting his hand over her mouth when she tried to scream.

    At the time of the alleged incident, Ford was 15 and Kavanaugh was 17.

    Democrats waited until after the Senate Judiciary Committee completed more than 30 hours of hearings on Kavanaugh’s nomination and scheduled a committee vote on Thursday before disclosing Ford's allegations.

    READ MORE: Lewinsky Expresses Her Feelings for Victim of Kavanaugh's Alleged Sexual Assault

    The charges by Ford, a professor at Palo Alto University, prompted Grassley cancel Thursday’s vote and schedule a hearing on Monday, in which Kavanaugh plans to appear. Ford has yet to respond to a committee invitation to testify.

    Fault Lines
    © Sputnik /
    Will New Abuse Allegations Derail Judge Kavanaugh's Nomination?
    In a last-ditch attempt to derail the nomination, Senate Democrats on Thursday demanded an investigation by the FBI, that Judge and other potential witnesses be forced to testify and that the confirmation vote be delayed.

    Judge said in his lawyer’s letter that he has no additional information to offer and does not wish to speak publicly about the alleged incident.

    Related:

    Kavanaugh's Record; The Resistance From Within & The Friday Wrap Up
    Trump: Supreme Court Nominee Kavanaugh ‘On Track’ But Vote May Be Delayed
    Was It Bart O'Kavanaugh or Brett Kavanaugh? America's 'Plan Colombia'
    Will New Abuse Allegations Derail Judge Kavanaugh's Nomination?
    Tags:
    assault, Brett Kavanaugh, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Pet Carnival: Moscow Holds First Parade of Dogs in Costumes
    Pet Carnival: Moscow Holds First Parade of Dogs in Costumes
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse