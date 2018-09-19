Witness Says 'Never Saw' Alleged Assault by US Supreme Court Nominee Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Charges by a Christine Ford, a university professor who claims to have been sexually assaulted by Brett Kavanaugh when both were in high school, are being challenged by Mark Judge, who is believed to be only witness to the alleged incident, according to a letter from his lawyer to the US Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman.

"The only reason I am involved is because Dr. Christine Blasey Ford remembers me as the other person in the room during the alleged assault," the attorney’s letter to US Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley on Thursday quoted Judge as saying. "In fact, I have no memory of this alleged incident. Brett Kavanaugh and I were friends in high school but I do not recall the party described in Dr. Ford’s letter. More to the point, I never saw Brett act in the manner Dr. Ford describes."

“I have no more information to provide the Committee and I do not wish to speak publicly regarding the incidents described in Dr. Ford’s letter,” Judge said in his letter.

Ford, in a letter obtained by US Senator Dianne Feinstein more than a month ago, accused US Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh of pinning her to a bed during a house party in the US state of Maryland in the early 1980s, attempting to remove her clothes and putting his hand over her mouth when she tried to scream.

At the time of the alleged incident, Ford was 15 and Kavanaugh was 17.

Democrats waited until after the Senate Judiciary Committee completed more than 30 hours of hearings on Kavanaugh’s nomination and scheduled a committee vote on Thursday before disclosing Ford's allegations.

The charges by Ford, a professor at Palo Alto University, prompted Grassley cancel Thursday’s vote and schedule a hearing on Monday, in which Kavanaugh plans to appear. Ford has yet to respond to a committee invitation to testify.

In a last-ditch attempt to derail the nomination, Senate Democrats on Thursday demanded an investigation by the FBI, that Judge and other potential witnesses be forced to testify and that the confirmation vote be delayed.

