Witness Says 'Never Saw' Alleged Assault by US Supreme Court Nominee Kavanaugh

"The only reason I am involved is because Dr. Christine Blasey Ford remembers me as the other person in the room during the alleged assault," the attorney’s letter to US Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley on Thursday quoted Judge as saying. "In fact, I have no memory of this alleged incident. Brett Kavanaugh and I were friends in high school but I do not recall the party described in Dr. Ford’s letter. More to the point, I never saw Brett act in the manner Dr. Ford describes."
“I have no more information to provide the Committee and I do not wish to speak publicly regarding the incidents described in Dr. Ford’s letter,” Judge said in his letter.
At the time of the alleged incident, Ford was 15 and Kavanaugh was 17.
Democrats waited until after the Senate Judiciary Committee completed more than 30 hours of hearings on Kavanaugh’s nomination and scheduled a committee vote on Thursday before disclosing Ford's allegations.
The charges by Ford, a professor at Palo Alto University, prompted Grassley cancel Thursday’s vote and schedule a hearing on Monday, in which Kavanaugh plans to appear. Ford has yet to respond to a committee invitation to testify.
Judge said in his lawyer’s letter that he has no additional information to offer and does not wish to speak publicly about the alleged incident.
