'Least Impressive Sex': Most Bombshell Claims From Stormy Daniels' Book on Trump

Adult film star Stormy Daniels recently announced that her book, titled Full Disclosure, detailing the alleged fling with Donald Trump, would see the light of day on October 2.

Stormy Daniels' “exposé” offers some juicy claims on her alleged sexual relationship with the incumbent president of the United States, Donald Trump, when they met at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, California after which one of Trump's bodyguards ostensibly invited her to the then-real estate mogul's penthouse.

'Least Impressive Sex'

The Guardian has obtained a copy of the tell-all book, in which Daniels salaciously points out Trump’s genitals as “smaller than average” and describes the disgust she felt with herself after the alleged tryst.

“It may have been the least impressive sex I’d ever had, but clearly, he didn’t share that opinion,” she wrote.

Would-Be Apprentice

Daniels further claims that despite the disgust, she continued answering Trump's phone calls over the next year because she hoped he would follow through with his alleged promise to put her to his reality TV show, The Apprentice.

Daniels even wrote that Trump suggested that a cheat could be arranged so that she could appear in more episodes of the show.

“We’ll figure out a way to get you the challenges beforehand. And we can devise your technique,” she quoted him as saying, adding "He was going to have me cheat, and it was 100 percent his idea.”

Describing her internal monologue, she said that years later whenever she saw Donald on TV, she thought: “‘I had sex with that’, I’d say to myself. Eech.”

'He Doesn't Even Want to Be President'

In Full Disclosure, Daniels describes her disbelief when Trump, running for the Republicans, began to win primaries in 2016. She alleged that her former cast mates, who were aware of her alleged fling, called her, suggesting that she bring the story to light.

“It will never happen, I would say. He doesn’t even want to be president,” she wrote.

But as Trump was moving forward in the presidential race, Daniels thought she might be in danger. She further explained why it took her so long to go public with the story, claiming that she was hiding the affair from her then-husband and coming out would mean that she and her daughter would become vulnerable.

She yet again recalled a story that she previously told of being threatened by a man in a parking lot so that she would keep quiet about the alleged romance. Trump, for his part, dismissed the story as “a total con job.”

In an August interview with Vogue, the reporter asked Daniels to give more details on her much-hyped rendezvous with Trump, and it didn't take her long to come up with an answer:

"How many details can you really give about two minutes?" she hit back.

​Daniels made headlines earlier this year after claiming that she'd had a sexual encounter with Donald Trump long before he ran for office and was given $130,000 in hush money to keep quiet just prior to Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.