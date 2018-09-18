Register
18:43 GMT +318 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks to members of the media after a hearing at federal court, Monday, April 16, 2018, in New York, as she is accompanied by her attorney Michael Avenatti.

    'Least Impressive Sex': Most Bombshell Claims From Stormy Daniels' Book on Trump

    © AP Photo/ Craig Ruttle
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Adult film star Stormy Daniels recently announced that her book, titled Full Disclosure, detailing the alleged fling with Donald Trump, would see the light of day on October 2.

    Stormy Daniels' “exposé” offers some juicy claims on her alleged sexual relationship with the incumbent president of the United States, Donald Trump, when they met at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, California after which one of Trump's bodyguards ostensibly invited her to the then-real estate mogul's penthouse.

    'Least Impressive Sex'

    The Guardian has obtained a copy of the tell-all book, in which Daniels salaciously points out Trump’s genitals as “smaller than average” and describes the disgust she felt with herself after the alleged tryst.

    “It may have been the least impressive sex I’d ever had, but clearly, he didn’t share that opinion,” she wrote.

    Would-Be Apprentice

    Daniels further claims that despite the disgust, she continued answering Trump's phone calls over the next year because she hoped he would follow through with his alleged promise to put her to his reality TV show, The Apprentice.

    READ MORE: Former Trump Lawyer Offers to Nix Hush-Money Deal With Stormy Daniels

    Daniels even wrote that Trump suggested that a cheat could be arranged so that she could appear in more episodes of the show.

    “We’ll figure out a way to get you the challenges beforehand. And we can devise your technique,” she quoted him as saying, adding "He was going to have me cheat, and it was 100 percent his idea.”

    Describing her internal monologue, she said that years later whenever she saw Donald on TV, she thought: “‘I had sex with that’, I’d say to myself. Eech.”

    'He Doesn't Even Want to Be President'

    In Full Disclosure, Daniels describes her disbelief when Trump, running for the Republicans, began to win primaries in 2016. She alleged that her former cast mates, who were aware of her alleged fling, called her, suggesting that she bring the story to light.

    “It will never happen, I would say. He doesn’t even want to be president,” she wrote.

    Shera Bechard
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Toglenn / Shera Bechard
    Hush Money: Ex-Playboy Model Reportedly Sues Stormy Daniels' Lawyer
    But as Trump was moving forward in the presidential race, Daniels thought she might be in danger. She further explained why it took her so long to go public with the story, claiming that she was hiding the affair from her then-husband and coming out would mean that she and her daughter would become vulnerable.

    She yet again recalled a story that she previously told of being threatened by a man in a parking lot so that she would keep quiet about the alleged romance. Trump, for his part, dismissed the story as “a total con job.”

    In an August interview with Vogue, the reporter asked Daniels to give more details on her much-hyped rendezvous with Trump, and it didn't take her long to come up with an answer:

    "How many details can you really give about two minutes?" she hit back.

    ​Daniels made headlines earlier this year after claiming that she'd had a sexual encounter with Donald Trump long before he ran for office and was given $130,000 in hush money to keep quiet just prior to Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

    Related:

    Hush Money: Ex-Playboy Model Reportedly Sues Stormy Daniels' Lawyer
    Stormy Daniels’ Lawyer Hints at Election Run Against Trump in 2020
    ‘I Want Truth’: Stormy Daniels Enigmatic on Husband’s Allegation of Adultery
    'Two Minutes': Stormy Daniels Shares New Details of Alleged Affair With Trump
    The Show Must Go On: Stormy Daniels to Return to Ohio Stage Following Arrest
    Tags:
    tell-all, hush money, affair, adult actress, genitals, book, porn, sex, Stormy Daniels, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Pet Carnival: Moscow Holds First Parade of Dogs in Costumes
    Pet Carnival: Moscow Holds First Parade of Dogs in Costumes
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse