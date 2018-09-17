More Than 500,000 People in US Remain Without Power After Florence - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - More than 500,000 people in the United States remain without power three days after Hurricane Florence made landfall in the state of North Carolina, the web portal poweroutage.us reported.

Most of the outages are concentrated in North Carolina, where over 470,000 customers are still not receiving electricity.

In South Carolina, another 16,000 have no electricity, while in the state of Virginia, 14,000 are without power, said the portal, which tracks power outages across the United States.

Crews have restored more than 1 million customers in the wake of #Florence. About 400,000 are still without power. Challenging restoration work remains, and we won't stop until every customer is back on. More info: https://t.co/Z3DZvByPjj pic.twitter.com/SGluSEgKpH — Duke Energy (@DukeEnergy) 16 сентября 2018 г.

​Hurricane Florence made landfall on Friday and has dumped massive amounts of rain on several states, particularly North and South Carolina.

Some of our @DukeEnergy contractors working in Maxton, NC encounter flooded roadways doing restoration work from #Florence pic.twitter.com/dZyGgFcsBG — Sally Thelen (@DE_SallyT) 16 сентября 2018 г.

— Duke Energy (@DukeEnergy) 17 сентября 2018 г.

Local officials have said that at least 17 people have died as a result of Florence, which has been downgraded to a tropical depression, US media reported.