Register
17:22 GMT +317 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Money

    Record Low Number of Americans Consider Economic Issues Top US Problem - Poll

    CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    213

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A record low of only 12 percent of Americans believe that the economy is the biggest problem facing the United States, a new Gallup poll has revealed.

    "A record-low 12% of Americans currently cite some aspect of the economy as the most important problem facing the US, down from 17% last month and one percentage point below the previous low of 13% recorded in May 199," the poll said.

    The poll found that 55 percent of Americans think the economy is better, and a near-record high of 64 percent think right now is a good time to find a good job.

    READ MORE: Not by Gold Alone: Top Marketable Metal Commodities for Investing

    Federal Reserve Building
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / AgnosticPreachersKid / Federal Reserve Building
    Federal Reserve Struggles to Maintain Control of Booming Economy
    Some of the bigger concerns for Americans voters include problems with government leadership, immigration and race relations, the poll found.

    The poll surveyed a random sample of 1,035 adults September 4-12 and had a margin of error of four percentage points.

    The survey was conducted amid the strained trade relations between the US, China and a number of other countries, including the EU. Washington's trade relations with these countries have deteriorated since June as Trump imposed import tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

    The move prompted disagreements on industrial metals, cars, and agricultural products and have grown up to a trade war.

    READ MORE: Russia is Not the Only Country Interested in Influencing US Elections — Coats

    Another poll by NPR/Marist revealed that approximately 38 percent of American voters do not think elections in the United States are "fair." 

    Cybersecurity
    CC0
    Over 20 US States Urge Congress to Protect Mid-Term Elections From Cyber Attacks
    The poll found that 38 percent of voters think elections are either not very fair or not at all fair. Non-white voters, women and Democrats were far more likely to regard US elections as unfair than were white voters, men and Republicans, the poll revealed.

    The same poll found that more than two-thirds of those surveyed think Russia will use social media to spread false information ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

    US officials have accused Russia of interfering in the 2016 election, but Moscow has denied allegations of meddling, calling such charges "absurd."

    The poll was based on a survey of 949 adults between September 5 and 9, and had a margin of error of 3.6 percentage points.

    Related:

    US Economy Will Also Suffer: Russian Economy Ministry on Trump's WTO Claim
    Unlikely Beneficiary: Japan Eyes Quicker Economy After US-Mexican Trade Deal
    Moody's: First Set of US Sanctions Will Have Limited Impact on Russian Economy
    Erdogan Urged Turks to 'Combat Attacks on Economy' Amid Row With US
    Tags:
    poll, economy, money, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    No Neighbors Allowed: World's Most Extreme and Isolated Places to Live
    No Neighbors Allowed: World's Most Extreme and Isolated Places to Live
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse