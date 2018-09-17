Record Low Number of Americans Consider Economic Issues Top US Problem - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A record low of only 12 percent of Americans believe that the economy is the biggest problem facing the United States, a new Gallup poll has revealed.

"A record-low 12% of Americans currently cite some aspect of the economy as the most important problem facing the US, down from 17% last month and one percentage point below the previous low of 13% recorded in May 199," the poll said.

The poll found that 55 percent of Americans think the economy is better, and a near-record high of 64 percent think right now is a good time to find a good job.

Some of the bigger concerns for Americans voters include problems with government leadership, immigration and race relations, the poll found.

The poll surveyed a random sample of 1,035 adults September 4-12 and had a margin of error of four percentage points.

The survey was conducted amid the strained trade relations between the US, China and a number of other countries, including the EU. Washington's trade relations with these countries have deteriorated since June as Trump imposed import tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

The move prompted disagreements on industrial metals, cars, and agricultural products and have grown up to a trade war.

Another poll by NPR/Marist revealed that approximately 38 percent of American voters do not think elections in the United States are "fair."

The poll found that 38 percent of voters think elections are either not very fair or not at all fair. Non-white voters, women and Democrats were far more likely to regard US elections as unfair than were white voters, men and Republicans, the poll revealed.

The same poll found that more than two-thirds of those surveyed think Russia will use social media to spread false information ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

US officials have accused Russia of interfering in the 2016 election, but Moscow has denied allegations of meddling, calling such charges "absurd."

The poll was based on a survey of 949 adults between September 5 and 9, and had a margin of error of 3.6 percentage points.