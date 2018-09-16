Trump Claims Lost 25 Percent of Approval Rating Due to Ongoing Russia Probe

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said that he believed that the investigation into Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election had damaged his approval rating, reducing it by 25 percent.

"While my (our) poll numbers are good, with the Economy being the best ever, if it weren’t for the Rigged Russian Witch Hunt, they would be 25 points higher!" Trump wrote on his Twitter blog.

According to the information provided by FiveThirtyEight portal, Trump's approval rating stands at 39.9 percent, while as many as 53.7 percent of the US citizens do not approve of the president's work.

US Special Counsel Robert Mueller is currently leading a probe into Russia's purported meddling in the 2016 US presidential election and whether Trump or his campaign colluded with the Kremlin

Trump often dismisses the Mueller probe as a witch hunt and the Kremlin has openly refuted the meddling allegations as absurd.