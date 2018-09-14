Hurricane Florence Causes Mass Power Outages in North Carolina

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper told reporters thousands of residents in his state are already left without power as Hurricane Florence is approaching.

"Nearly 30,000 people already are without people, that number is rising," Cooper said in a press conference on Thursday. Roads and highways near the coast are beginning to flood, he added. These storm-related issues are early warnings as the worst has yet to come, Cooper said.

Winds picking up!! The H.E.R.V. recorded a gust of 56mph so far at Topsail Beach, NC. #Florence pic.twitter.com/qMUZMqCECS — Mike Theiss (@MikeTheiss) 13 сентября 2018 г.

As of 5:00 p.m. EDT (9:00 p.m. GMT) on Thursday, the National Hurricane Center warned that Florence’s winds, reaching up to 100 miles per hour, are getting closer to North Carolina’s Outer Banks and southeastern coast. A life-threatening storm surge and rainfall is expected, the agency said.

More than 10 million people are believed to be in the path of Hurricane Florence, which is expected to make landfall in North or South Carolina late Thursday or early Friday morning.

