US Keeping Right to Punish States for Non-Civilized Behavior - Energy Secretary

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States is keeping the right to punish states, which behave in a non-civilized way, including by using energy industry and sanctions as a tool, US Energy Secretary Rick Perry said on Thursday after a meeting with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak.

"The United States is in a position today to send a message to countries that do not participate in a civilized way that there will be punishment. There are a lot of different ways to do that, the energy industry being one of them," Perry said when asked as to why Washington has repeatedly accused Russia of using energy resources in politics and, at the same time, seeks to reduce Iranian oil revenues in order to force Tehran change political course in the region.

Perry, however, noted that the policy of Iran was "unacceptable."

"The message is clear to the Iranian government. If you cannot, [if you] will not participate as a reasonable citizen, there will be sanctions, there will be a cost to you," the US official stressed.

In May, US President Donald Trump announced his decision to leave the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), or the Iran nuclear deal, and reimpose sanctions against Tehran and third states doing business with Iran.

The first set of restrictions, which include a ban on purchasing US currency, trading in gold and other precious metals, buying aluminum and steel for industrial purposes, and performing activities related to Iran’s sovereign debt, took effect on August 7. The second portion, including sanctions on Iran's port operations, energy sector and foreign transactions, will be effectuated in November.