Gunman Kills at Least 5 People in a Series of Shootings in California - Reports

At about 5:20 p.m. local time an unidentified man arrived at the trucking company behind Bear Mountain Sports in East Bakersfield, California and opened fire, killing at least 5 persons, Reuters reported.

Accaording to 23ABC News, the gunman killed his wife and a man at a trucking company in Bakersfield.

Following the shooting, he then chased a person who witnessed the shooting to the front of Bear Mountain Sports where he shot and killed the witness, Kern County Sheriff's Department officials told 23ABC News Broadcaster.

The gunman then reportedly fled the scene to Breckenridge Road where he confronted two people at their home and shot them. He then hijacked a car with a woman and child inside at Fillmore Avenue, however, woman and child made it out safely and were able to escape from the vehicle, 23ABC News reported.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW