Twitter Accused of Censorship After Tagging Phrase 'Illegal Alien' as 'Hateful'

The Center for Immigration Studies (CIS), a Washington-based non-profit promoting reduced immigration to the US, has been denied the opportunity to promote one of its tweets after it was flagged.

CIS executive director Mark Krikorian tweeted Tuesday that the social networking service had rejected paid promotion of a tweet after it was inexplicably tagged as "Hateful Content."

Twitter just rejected paid promotion of the tweet below, saying: "This determination is based on the following Twitter Ads policy: Hateful Content". It's because it contains the phrase "illegal alien", which @TwitterAdsHelp deems unacceptable. https://t.co/1X7aDSLmo5 — Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) 11 сентября 2018 г.

Later, the think tank put out a series of tweets criticizing the company's decision, and providing multiple examples showing that the phrase "illegal aliens" is a perfectly acceptable term in US legal practice.

2/ From Arizona v. United States (2012): "There is no reason Arizona cannot make it a state crime for a removable alien (or any illegal alien, for that matter) to remain present in Arizona."https://t.co/D3MDrD0gGr — Center for Immigration Studies (@CIS_org) 11 сентября 2018 г.

3/ Title 8 of the United States Code, Section 1365: "The Attorney General shall reimburse a State for the costs incurred by the State for the imprisonment of any illegal alien or Cuban national who is convicted of a felony by such State"https://t.co/2Gz5hGWjDM — Center for Immigration Studies (@CIS_org) 11 сентября 2018 г.

5/ Code of Federal Regulations: "Illegal alien means any person who is not lawfully admitted for permanent residence in the United States or who has not been authorized by the Attorney General to accept employment in the United States."https://t.co/XUtTarjR7b — Center for Immigration Studies (@CIS_org) 11 сентября 2018 г.

In a press release released on Thursday, the CIS said four other tweets, including the phrases "illegal alien," or "criminal alien" and references to law enforcement, had been rejected by the Twitter Ads program recently using the same excuse.

"We've reviewed your tweets and confirmed that it is ineligible to participate in the Twitter Ads program at this time based on our Hateful Content policy. Violating content includes, but is not limited to, that which his hate speech or advocacy against a protected group," the company said in a response to an inquiry by the CIS.

In recent months, conservatives in the United States have accused the social media giant of double standards when it comes to its hateful conduct rules.