US State Dept Skeptical of Reports Alleging Russia Responsible for Sonic Attacks

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US State Department said it would be wise to remain skeptical when it comes to recent reports about the federal government believing Russia is behind health attacks on US diplomats in Cuba, Department of State spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"I would caution you all to be very skeptical of those officials statements right now. As you should be aware, the investigation continues into what has caused what we have called health attacks on our state dept. employees who have been working in Cuba," Nauert told reporters.

© REUTERS / Maxim Shemetov US Suspects Russia in Sonic Attacks on Diplomats in Cuba, China - Reports

Earlier on Tuesday, three US intelligence officials and two others briefed on the probe told NBC News that evidence from communication intercepts indicates Russia is likely behind the attacks. However, the report added the evidence is not conclusive enough for Washington to formally blame Moscow for the incidents.

Nauert added that right now there is no known cause of the "health attacks" and no known person or group is believed to be responsible.

In August of 2017, the State Department said nearly two dozen diplomats working at its embassy in Cuba were affected by an incident involving a mysterious audio device. Some of the diplomats suffered permanent hearing loss and possible brain injuries due to a sonic weapon.

READ MORE: Cuban Officials: Alleged Sonic Attacks on US Diplomats Are 'Science Fiction'

In July, media reported that a diplomat at the US consulate in the Chinese city of Guangzhou complained about "abnormal" sounds and pressure. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said this incident in China was very similar and entirely consistent with the medical indications of the incidents in Cuba.