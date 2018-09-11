Register
21:20 GMT +311 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Shera Bechard

    Hush Money: Ex-Playboy Model Reportedly Sues Stormy Daniels' Lawyer

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Toglenn / Shera Bechard
    US
    Get short URL
    0 40

    The NDA was exposed to the press earlier in April and reportedly involved Elliot Broidy paying his mistress $1.6 million for her silence after she became pregnant with his child.

    A judge of the Los Angeles Superior Court has ruled that Stormy Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, may be liable for damages as he allegedly revealed the existence of a non-disclosure agreement between prominent Republican fundraiser Elliott Broidy and his mistress, former Playboy Playmate Shera Bechard.

    According to The Daily Caller, Benchard came to an agreement with Broidy in December 2017 after she became pregnant with his child, with Broidy agreeing to pay her some $1.6 million.

    In order to facilitate the deal, Bechard’s attorney, Keith Davidson, allegedly enlisted the help of Michael Cohen, a confidant of Donald Trump, to contact Broidy and work out a deal.

    The hush money was to be paid in several installments, but the payments ceased after the agreement was revealed and reported on by The Wall Street Journal on April 13.

    Shortly before the WSJ article was published, however, Avenatti tweeted that Cohen had previously helped arrange an NDA similar to the one brokered between Donald Trump and porn actress Stormy Daniels.

    ​After the article was released, Avenatti posted another tweet claiming credit for the story.

    ​This development prompted Béchard to sue Broidy, Davidson, and Avenatti in an apparent attempt to “receive the outstanding balance of the $1.6 million settlement reached in 2017,” the media outlet noted.

    "[Béchard] neither knows about nor ever consented to Mr. Davidson or Mr. Avenatti revealing her confidential information or the terms (or even existence) of the settlement agreement," Benchard’s complaint states.

    Avenatti has reportedly moved to dismiss Bechard’s claims and predicted that the claimant “will ultimately be paying” him “when this charade is over.”

    Related:

    Stormy Daniels’ Lawyer Hints at Election Run Against Trump in 2020
    'Two Minutes': Stormy Daniels Shares New Details of Alleged Affair With Trump
    ‘I Want Truth’: Stormy Daniels Enigmatic on Husband’s Allegation of Adultery
    Tags:
    non-disclosure deal, hush money, lawsuit, Michael Avenatti, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Seven Sisters: Moscow's Wonderful Stalinist Skyscrapers
    Seven Sisters: Moscow's Wonderful Stalinist Skyscrapers
    'It's a Trap!'
    'It's a Trap!'
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse