White House Working to Schedule Another Trump-Kim Meeting

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has received a new letter from North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un and discussions are currently underway about a second meeting between the two leaders, White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a press briefing on Monday.

"The President has received the letter from Kim Jong-un. It was a very warm, very positive letter," Sanders told reporters. "The primary purpose of the letter was to request and look to schedule another meeting with the President, which we are open to and are already in the process of coordinating that."

Although Trump canceled a visit to North Korea scheduled for the end of August by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo due to a lack of progress, Sanders said Pyongyang is showing signs of good faith, such as its decision not to showcase nuclear-capable missiles in a military parade over the weekend.

"The recent parade in North Korea for once was not about their nuclear arsenal, the president has achieved tremendous success with his policies so far, and this letter was further evidence of progress in this relationship," she said.

On June 12, Trump and Kim met in Singapore, where they reached an agreement that stipulates North Korea will denuclearize in exchange for a freeze of the US-South Korean military drills and potential sanctions relief. No concrete time frame was announced for achieving these goals.

