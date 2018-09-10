Trump Slams Woodward's Book, Promises to Write 'the Real Book' in Deleted Tweet

Watergate journalist Bob Woodward’s explosive tell-all book on President Donald Trump’s inner circle has raised questions about who is really in charge at the White House.

Donald Trump has responded with an angry Tweet, which he later deleted, where he lashed out against what he called “a barrage of assaults using disproved, unnamed and anonymous sources,” unleashed in Woodward’s book.

He also promised to write “the real book.”

The Woodward book is a Joke — just another assault against me, in a barrage of assaults, using now disproven unnamed and anonymous sources. Many have already come forward to say the quotes by them, like the book, are fiction. Dems can’t stand losing. I’ll write the real book! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 10 сентября 2018 г.

​​In another Tweet, Trump called Woodward’s book “a scam”

The Woodward book is a scam. I don’t talk the way I am quoted. If I did I would not have been elected President. These quotes were made up. The author uses every trick in the book to demean and belittle. I wish the people could see the real facts — and our country is doing GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 7 сентября 2018 г.

​​In the book titled “Fear” President Trump is portrayed as “uncouth, uninformed and unprepared for the demands of his office,” NPR wrote.

Excerpts from the book penned by the veteran journalist and scheduled to come out on September 11, reveal, among other things that Trump’s own chief of staff called him an idiot, The Washington Post reported.

At another point, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis referred to the president as "a fifth- or sixth-grader," after Trump questioned the US military presence on the Korean Peninsula.

The book also tells how top White House aides would steal and hide documents from Trump that they believed to be a danger to national security.

In a statement on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said the book contains fabricated stories, many from disgruntled employees.

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly was also quoted in the statement as saying, "this is another attempt to smear people close to President Trump and distract from the administration's many successes."

Kelly also denied a quote attributed to him in the book in which he allegedly insulted his boss.

Last week, The Washington Post wrote that Bob Woodward's book is based on hundreds of interviews with first-hand witnesses and members of the administration, as well as meeting notes, personal diaries and government documents.