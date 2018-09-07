Secret Service: Russian National Extradited From Georgia on Hacking Charges

"Today the Secret Service, in coordination with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the US Attorney’s Office announce the extradition of a Russian hacker responsible for an extensive computer hacking campaign, including the largest theft of consumer data from a US financial institution in history," the release said. "ANDREI TYURIN, a/k/a 'Andrei Tiurin,' was extradited from the country of Georgia."
"TYURIN, a Russian citizen, arrived in the Southern District of New York earlier today, and will be presented this afternoon in Manhattan federal court before United States Magistrate Judge Henry B. Pitman," the release said on Friday.
