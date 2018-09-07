Secret Service: Russian National Extradited From Georgia on Hacking Charges

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russian national Andrei Tyurin has been extradited from Georgia to the United States to face criminal charges over his alleged role in a global hacking campaign that targeted financial institutions, the US Secret Service said in a press release on Friday.

"Today the Secret Service, in coordination with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the US Attorney’s Office announce the extradition of a Russian hacker responsible for an extensive computer hacking campaign, including the largest theft of consumer data from a US financial institution in history," the release said. "ANDREI TYURIN, a/k/a 'Andrei Tiurin,' was extradited from the country of Georgia."

The US Secret Service also said that Tyurin will appear in a New York courtroom on Friday on charges related to his alleged participation in a global hacking campaign.

READ MORE: Justice Department Charges Alleged North Korean Hacker for WannaCry, Sony Hacks

"TYURIN, a Russian citizen, arrived in the Southern District of New York earlier today, and will be presented this afternoon in Manhattan federal court before United States Magistrate Judge Henry B. Pitman," the release said on Friday.