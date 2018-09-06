Alex Jones, InfoWars Permanently Banned from Twitter, Periscope

"We took this action based on new reports of Tweets and videos posted yesterday that violate our abusive behavior policy, in addition to the accounts’ past violations," Twitter said in a statement.

Twitter banned Alex Jones and his far-right conspiracy theory media site InfoWars on Thursday from its platform and its livestreaming service Periscope following months of pressure and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's public, congressional testimony this week.

The Daily Beast reports that a Twitter spokesperson told them that the ban was specifically over a video of Jones screaming at a CNN reporter, telling him that he has the "eyes of a rat" on Wednesday.

Twitter refused to cave when Facebook, Apple, and YouTube issued coordinated bans in early August against the fringe right figure in a move that was celebrated by Democratic members of congress. Reports, which were refuted by Twitter spokespeople last week, indicated that Jack Dorsey personally intervened to prevent his company from following suit.

