Legendary American Actor Burt Reynolds Dies at 82

Acclaimed American actor Burt Reynolds, who got his start starring in the 1950s Western television drama "Gunsmoke," has passed away at 82 after suffering from a heart attack on Thursday.

According to the Daily Mail, the veteran actor was being filmed in an upcoming Quentin Tarantino-directed film called "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" when he died.

Reynolds was best known for his role as the bandit in the 1977 action comedy "Smokey the Bandit." He also starred in the 1972 thriller "Deliverance," his breakout film role, and the 1981 comedy "The Cannonball Run." He was also nominated for an academy award for his role as Jack Horner, an adult film director in "Boogie Nights" (1997.)

The mustachioed movie star was also a college football player at Florida State before he got into acting. He reportedly passed away with his family by his side in Florida.