Seven US Teenagers Injured in Alabama Shooting at Party Venue - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Seven teenagers were injured in a shooting incident in Birmingham, the US state of Alabama, next to a party venue in the downtown, the Fox News broadcaster reported.

Six teenagers were shot, with one of them receiving a life-threatening injury, the Fox News broadcaster reported.

One more teenager reportedly suffered a dislocated knee.

"Right now we're continuing to investigate to try to determine who is responsible for those injured and we want to get them in custody," Birmingham police spokesman Sgt. Johnny William said.

The shots were reportedly fired outside the WorkPlay venue as an altercation developed.

The police are conducting a further investigation at the moment.