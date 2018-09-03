Register
00:58 GMT +303 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Chris Christie

    Former New Jersey Governor Christie Slams Media for Coverage of McCain Funeral

    © REUTERS / Steve Nesius
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The former governor claimed that US media focused too much on Trump instead of on the life of John McCain.

    Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie slammed US mainstream media Sunday for focusing too much on McCain's apparent rebuke of Trump at the funeral, instead of commemorating the late Senator's life.

    "This is part of the problem with Washington, DC. It's the commentary that we've been hearing for the last 24 hours or so, since then, is all about the rebuke, supposedly of President Trump, rather than the life of John McCain," the scandal-plagued Republican politician told ABC.

    He scolded the media for not spotlighting other attributes, focusing instead on a speech given by McCain's daughter, Meghan, in which she criticized the acting president, but never referred to him by name.

    US Senator John McCain. (File)
    © Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev
    Ex-US Envoy to UN Claims 'McCain Sent Parting Message to Putin'
    One of the most popular quotes by McCain's daughter in her eulogy to her father circulated by the media Saturday was "The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again because America was always great."

    Christie pointed out that other speakers eulogies got little, if any, coverage.

    "Extraordinary things that were said, by President Bush […] by President Obama, by Joe Lieberman who didn't rebuke President Trump at all yesterday in his remarks and focused on his friend John McCain and the extraordinary man that he was, the extraordinary sense of humor he had, and his toughness and his temper," Christie remarked.

    Last week, Christie — who was in the final round of choices to be Trump's running mate in the 2016 US presidential elections — praised Senator McCain for his friendship and how McCain supported and defended the former governor during the latter's wide-ranging Bridgegate scandal.

    "For weeks […], he was one of the only voices on television saying 'I know Chris Christie, I know his character, I know he didn't have anything to do with this.' And I didn't call him, he called me," Christie claimed in an interview with ABC at the time.

    Ivanka Trump attends the event A Call to Action to End Forced Labour, Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking on September 19, 2017 at the United Nations in New York.
    © AFP 2018 / DON EMMERT
    Twitter Suspects 'Uninvited' Ivanka Trump of Texting During McCain's Funeral
    "And I can tell you as a friend of John McCain's, this was a guy when he was your friend, he was your friend," suggested Christie on Sunday.

    McCain's funeral took place Saturday, with a number of prominent US dignitaries attending, including former presidents Bush and Obama.

    The current US president, Donald Trump — as vocal an opponent of McCain as McCain was of him — was not present at the ceremony after the Senator expressed a desire for Trump to stay away.

    Related:

    New Jersey Governor Chris Christie Mocked with Sand Sculpture (PHOTOS)
    VP-Elect Mike Pence to Head Trump Transition Team After Governor Chris Christie
    New Jersey Governor Chris Christie to Suspend 2016 US Presidential Bid
    New Jersey Governor Chris Christie Vows Not to Accept Syrian Refugees
    New Jersey Voters Want to Rid of Presidential Hopeful Chris Christie
    Tags:
    funeral, media coverage, mainstream media, Chris Christie, John McCain, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Magical Blue Eye of Siberia: Changing Seasons on Lake Baikal
    Magical Blue Eye of Siberia: Changing Seasons on Lake Baikal
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse