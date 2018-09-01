WATCH: G.W. Bush Passes Something to Michelle Obama During McCain’s Funeral

Was that a candy? That must have been a candy.

Former US President George W. Bush was caught on camera passing something from former first lady Laura Bush to former first lady Michelle Obama during John McCain's funeral service, sparking curiosity in some social media circles.

While nobody knows for sure what it was, MSNBC reported that it was probably candy. The interaction happened right next to former President Obama and it was unclear whether he got candy as well.

George W. Bush sneaking a piece of candy to Michelle Obama is warming my heart. pic.twitter.com/pAtDdIcSeB — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) 1 сентября 2018 г.

​As the Hill reported, George W. Bush earlier expressed "genuine" affection for Michelle Obama.

"She kind of likes my sense of humor. Anybody who likes my sense of humor, I immediately like," Bush told People Magazine in 2017.

The interaction sparked mixed response on social media. Some Twitter users praised the interaction calling it "sweet," while others pointed out that eating candy — if that's indeed what it was — during a funeral service in a church could be construed by some as inappropriate behavior.

Shouldn't eating candy in a church. Very disrespectful. — Andrew Morales (@andmoral) 1 сентября 2018 г.

​US President Donald Trump, a vocal opponent of late Senator McCain, was not present at the ceremony; however, several members of his administration attended, including first daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner.