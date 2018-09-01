Hundreds of People Pay Last Respects to Senator McCain in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Hundreds of people came to Washington, DC on Saturday morning to pay their last respect to Senator John McCain, who died a week ago, a Sputnik correspondent reports from the capital’s downtown.

Most people gathered near the US Capitol where McCain’s coffin rested at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial not far from the White House. Only a few mourners have dispersed along Constitution Avenue where the procession with a dozen police motorcyclists in front of a black catafalque, and several minivans and microbuses behind it passed.

Police did not block the street in advance. Officers asked motorists to clear the way only as the procession neared.

​Motorcade made a brief stop at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial where McCain’s widow – Ms. Cindy McCain – laid a ceremonial wreath honoring all whose lives were lost during the Vietnam War. Her late husband was a Vietnam veteran.

The memorial was closed for the public at the time of wreath-laying, but hundreds of people gathered there could observe the ceremony from a distance of several hundred meters. Many of them approached the black wall with the names of those killed when the memorial was reopened.

"It is very emotional. Senator McCain was a giant example for everybody," Chris Singleton from the state of Maryland told Sputnik after the ceremony.

Next up to speak at @SenJohnMcCain funeral is former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, who is 95. He says the senator was "one of those gifts of destiny." pic.twitter.com/ALqdxWftNq — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) September 1, 2018

​He said that he came to respect McCain.

Mr. Singleton brought his self-made American flag. "This is my ‘protest flag.' But today I protest for, not against. I protest for John McCain," he explained.

A US Marines Corps veteran, who introduced himself as Steve from the state of West Virginia, told Sputnik that he came to appreciate McCain’s service. "he was a veteran, and it is also important for me," he said.

God bless John McCain, and God bless the country he so dearly loved. pic.twitter.com/XsmvgZoinU — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) September 1, 2018

​The motorcade proceeded to the Washington National Memorial for the funeral service.

McCain died at the age of 81 of brain cancer last Saturday.He will be buried on Sunday at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.