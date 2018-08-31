Register
23:28 GMT +331 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    View of Manhattan, New York

    ‘Mediocre Word Play’: ‘Jewtropolis’ Map Hackers Trolled by New Yorkers

    © Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
    US
    Get short URL
    101

    An online vandal used their hacker skills to rename Manhattan to “Jewtropolis” on mapping software used by multiple popular smartphone apps. Perhaps as one might expect, people of the tribe debated the humor of the hack (or lack thereof) on social media.

    Software by MapBox, the company that was hacked, is used by applications and companies such as Snapchat, CitiBike, StreetEasy, Zillow, Pinterest, Lonely Planet, the Weather Channel, CNN and the New York Times.

    When Twitter users began sharing images of their newly renamed city, Jews all over did what they do best — they made jokes. After all, they're famous for it, boasting a roster of comedians including Woody Allen, Mel Brooks, Joan Rivers, Lenny Bruce, Jon Stewart, Larry David, Groucho Marx, Rodney Dangerfield, Gene Wilder, Sacha Baron Cohen, Lewis Black, Adam Sandler (whom we prefer not to talk about) and many more.

    Jewish humor often employs wordplay and self-deprecation, so the prospect of the New York City boroughs' renaming was an opportunity too good to pass up. While anti-Semitism is no joking matter, New York Jews who are accustomed to physical acts of anti-Semitic vandalism like swastika graffiti in their neighborhoods couldn't help but make a few wisecracks.

    For example, if you ask Rabbi Mordechai Lightstone of the Chabad, "Jewtropolis" is actually in Brooklyn, not Manhattan.

    But back in November 2016, when a swastika was spray painted "in the heart of Jewish Crown Heights," in Brooklyn, it was no laughing matter to the rabbi. That was until one Twitter user @AngryMarxistJew replied to him on the platform with a video of himself crossing the hateful sign out with the comment "Nazi scum be afraid, NYC Antifa has everyone's back." The rabbi liked it so much he turned it into a GIF.

    Twitter user The Volatile Mermaid, a self-described "Jewish American Disney Princess," noted that "there's definitely a Goytham City somewhere in the South," playing on the term Jewish term for a non-Jew, "goy," and the fictional center of the Batman universe Gotham City. "People are just jealous because Jewtropolis is bright and vibrant and Goytham City is dark and seedy. Plus everyone knows Jewperman can beat Batmantisemite," she said.

    Jewish author and Brooklyn denizen Laura Silverman summarized the collective response of New York's Jewry: "wow this is bad and a bit scary but also seriously you had JEW YORK right there and went with mediocre word play Jewtropolis instead?"

    A writer on HBO's "Last Week Tonight" tweeted, "As a Jew, I'm slightly offended someone did this. As a comedy writer, I'm extremely offended they left ‘Jewtopia' on the table. It was right there!"

    New York City councilman Kalman Yeger tweeted that he is "grateful for the opportunity to serve on the Jewtropolis City Council." In his district is "the capital of Jewish America, our little Village of Borough Park," he wrote.

    Not all Jews saw humor in spite of the hate. Resistance Twitter leader Amy Siskind bemoaned the "latest example of every week anti-Semitism."

    The Anti-Defamation League asked MapBox whether they had "taken down this anti-Semitic vandalism yet?" just a few hours after Twitter user Brian Klein tried to alert the organization to the hack.

    "Hate-speech has been removed from the map. We apologize that you were exposed to this disgusting attack," MapBox replied to Klien.

    "This defacement is deeply offensive and entirely contrary to our values, and we want to apologize to any members of our community who saw it," Snap, the company behind Snapchat, said in a statement.

    Related:

    Resurgence of Labor Union Power; Anti-Semitism & Israeli Occupation of Palestine
    Anti-Semitism Accusations Against Corbyn Seek to Harm Palestinians - JVL
    Palestinian Ambassador Calls for Corbyn to Stand Strong Over Anti-Semitism Code
    McDonnell Accuses Labour MPs of Using Anti-Semitism Row to Form New Party
    Anti-Semitism 'Invented to Prevent Criticism of Jews' – Malaysian PM
    Writer Explains What's Behind Corbyn Anti-Semitism Accusations
    Political Activist on Corbyn Anti-Semitism Accusations: 'Silly Season Hysteria'
    Tags:
    funny, hack, New York City, Anti-Semitic, anti-Semitism
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: August 25-31
    This Week in Pictures: August 25-31
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse