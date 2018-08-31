Register
04:41 GMT +331 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Putin and Yeltsin before the inauguration ceremony

    Clinton Presidential Library Declassifies Yeltsin's Decision Pick on Putin

    © RIA Novosti . Vladimir Rodionov
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Russia’s then-President Boris Yeltsin told his US counterpart, Bill Clinton, in 1999 he picked Vladimir Putin to succeed him as the next Russian leader, declassified documents published by Clinton’s Presidential Library showed.

    In a phone call transcript dated September 8, 1999, Yeltsin sought to fill Clinton in on his pick for president ahead of the US leader's meeting with Putin. "I am very much convinced that he will be supported as a candidate in the year 2000. We are working on it," Yeltsin said.

    Yeltsin also confessed he had spent a lot of time looking for the right candidate. "Finally, I came across him, that is, Putin, and I explored his bio, his interests, his acquaintances, and so on and so forth," he said.

    © Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev
    Vladimir Putin's Surprise Visit to Hmeymim Airbase Amid Victory Over Daesh
    14
    Yeltsin described the then 46-year-old as a "solid man who is kept well abreast of various subjects under his purview." "At the same time, he is thorough and strong, very sociable," he added.

    "I am sure you will find him to be a highly qualified partner," Yeltsin said.

    Clinton and Russia's then prime minister met on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Auckland, New Zealand, on September 9-12, 1999, where they shook hands.

    READ MORE: 'Yeltsin Never Gave a Damn About Accepting Crimea Back Into Russia'

    In a later conversation in 1999, Clinton asked who would win the election. "Putin, of course," Yeltsin predicted. "He will be the successor to Boris Yeltsin. He's a democrat, and he knows the West."

    Russia's President Vladimir Putin arrives to chair a meeting of the Pobeda (Victory) Organising Committee at the Kremlin in Moscow on April 20, 2017
    © REUTERS / Alexander Nemenov/Pool
    President Vladimir Putin's Highlights in Office
    He also referred to Putin as a tough person who would stay on the path towards democracy, economic development and forging new ties on Russia’s behalf.

    Putin was first elected as president in 2000 and re-elected in 2004. He was barred by the constitution from running in 2008 and assumed the post of prime minister. Same year, the constitution was amended to extend the presidential term to six years. In 2012, Putin once again became president of Russia president. After another six years in office, he won re-election last March with 76.69 percent of the vote.

    READ MORE: Yeltsin Era From Joy of New Beginning to Disappointment

    Related:

    Documents: Yeltsin Was Misled by US Officials About NATO Expansion Plans
    'The Father of Oligarchy': Today in 1991, Boris Yeltsin Became Russian President
    Yeltsin Era From Joy of New Beginning to Disappointment
    Don't Let CNN Confuse You: 10 Crucial Differences Between Putin and Yeltsin
    'Yeltsin Never Gave a Damn About Accepting Crimea Back Into Russia'
    Russia Sees 15 Years Since Yeltsin's Handover of Power to Putin
    Tags:
    successor, declassified documents, Clinton Presidential Library, Boris Yeltsin, Vladimir Putin, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Luxury and Style: 2018 Moscow International Auto Show
    Luxury and Style: 2018 Moscow International Auto Show
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse