Multiple People Dead After Bus, Truck Collide in New Mexico (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

The bus crashed with a Semi-trailer truck on the Interstate 40 highway near Grants and Gallup in New Mexico.
Videos from the scene show the contents of the truck spilled out on the side of the road, and the front right-hand side of the Greyhound bus torn off.
— Nathan O'Neal (@nateoneal) August 30, 2018
"Officers and EMS are still working this scene actively," New Mexico State Police said in a tweet.
— Jason Stiff (@KCOYJason) August 30, 2018
— Matt Harden (@MattHarden_) August 30, 2018
Footage shown on television shows emergency workers at the scene with ladders to enter the bus through its windows. Local media reports that the crash occurred around 1p.m. local time, which is around 3p.m. on the East Coast of the United States.
A hotline has been established for family members of the passengers who may be seeking information, state police announced on their Twitter page.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW.
All comments
Show new comments (0)