Trump Mulls Sending Captured Top-Ranking Daesh Fighters to Guantanamo - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Donald Trump is planning to transfer some of the captured high-profile fighters of the Daesh* terror group to the US detention facility at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, NBC broadcaster reported on Thursday.

The Trump administration is also considering transferring several Daesh fighters to a prison in Iraq given that other states have rejected requests to take them, NBC reported.

Iraqi security officers would oversee the fighters but the United States would reserve the right to prosecute them, the report added, also saying that Trump wanted to send to the Guantanamo detention facility those fighters who had taken part in the killing of Americans and other Western hostages.

The US State Department told NBC it could not officially confirm the possible move, but noted the Trump administration would like to see all countries take responsibility for their citizens, including prosecuting them for any crimes they have committed.

The US government has sent earlier this year letters to a number of countries informing them that the Syrian Democratic Forces have captured and held a number of their citizens who are fighters.

Initially, no country responded to the US government’s letter, but later in 2018 some countries — like Macedonia and Lebanon — took custody of their citizens. The Daesh fighters from Macedonia are ethnic Albanians, who also fought with other Albanians in Macedonia and in the Serbian province of Kosovo against the legitimate governments in those countries, according to published reports.

*Daesh, also known as IS\ISIS\ISIL\Islamic State, is a terrorist group, banned in Russia