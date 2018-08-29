FBI Finds No Evidence Clinton's Server Compromised by Alleged Chinese Hackers

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The FBI has no evidence that Hillary Clinton's personal email server was compromised, despite US President Donald Trump's tweet alleging that China hacked her system, an FBI official told Sputnik on Wednesday.

“The FBI has not found any evidence the servers were compromised,” the official said.

On Tuesday, the US media outlet The Daily Caller reported that a Chinese-owned company in the Washington area was able to obtain nearly all of Clinton's emails by using software embedded in her private server.

The report cited a former intelligence official and government staff official who were both briefed on the findings of the Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG).

On Wednesday, Trump called the report “a very big story."

Clinton, the Democratic candidate who ran against Trump in the 2016 election, used a private server and email accounts for official business during her tenure as secretary of state from 2009 to 2013, despite US regulations and established practice.

The FBI investigated Clinton over the matter and concluded that she did not intend to violate US laws. In closing the investigation in July 2015, the FBI recommended that no criminal charges be filed against Clinton.

However, the FBI acknowledged that the former official was "extremely careless" in handling her email communications.

The bureau briefly reopened the investigation prior to the 2016 US presidential election due to newly discovered emails that may had been be pertinent to the case, but then closed the second probe, saying it stood by its earlier conclusion not to criminally prosecute Clinton.