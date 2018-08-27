McCain to Be Buried in Annapolis on September 2 – Statement

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Late US Senator John McCain will be buried next Sunday in Annapolis, Maryland, his office said.

"On Sunday, September 2, 2018 … a private memorial service will take place in the U.S. Naval Academy Chapel in Annapolis, Maryland, honoring the life of Senator John McCain. Following the service, a private burial ceremony will be celebrated at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery and Senator McCain will be laid to rest next to his Naval Academy classmate and lifelong friend, Admiral Chuck Larson," the statement reads.

McCain's body will also lie at the Arizona State Capitol on Wednesday and at the United States Capitol on Friday, his office said.

McCain died at the age of 81 of brain cancer late on Saturday.

The six-term US Senator and former prisoner of war in Vietnam was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2017. On Friday, the politician’s family said he had decided to halt his treatment.

McCain was first elected to the US House of Representatives in 1982, and, after serving two terms, was elected to the US Senate in 1986.

McCain ran as the Republican Party's presidential nominee in the 2008 US election against then-Senator Barack Obama, who won the vote.