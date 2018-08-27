New Washington's Anti-Russian Sanctions Come Into Force

The new Washington's sanctions against Russia related to alleged Moscow's involvement in former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal's poisoning came into force on Monday August 27.

Washington announced its new anti-Russian sanctions over Moscow's alleged use of chemical weapons in Salisbury on August 8. US State Department spokesperson told Sputnik earlier that the new package of sanctions against Russia was due to come into effect on Monday August 27 Washington DC time following the official publication in the Federal Register.

The US government announced two rounds of sanctions on August 8. The first package of sanctions which becomes active on Monday includes, in particular, a ban on supplies of dual-purpose electronic devices and components to Russia.

The restrictive measures, will terminate US arms sales to Russia as well as the financing of arms sales, and prohibit exports of national security-sensitive goods and technology.

The sanctions will result in a denial of US government credit or other financial assistance to Russia. It will also end all support to Moscow under the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961, expect for any urgent humanitarian aid.

However, the punitive measures will not affect space cooperation in the interests of the United States, "provided that such licenses shall be issued on a case-by-case basis and consistent with export licensing policy for Russia prior to the enactment of these sanctions."

Moreover, the sanctions are also waived in cases of deemed exports and re-exports, wholly-owned US subsidiaries and commercial end users, among other cases.

The second round of sanctions Washington threatened to impose on Moscow depending on Russia future policies may include banning Russian carrier Aeroflot's flights to the US, limiting diplomatic ties and halting US exports.

Former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious in Salisbury, UK on March 4. London was quick to accuse Russia of orchestrating the poisoning of the Skripals with a nerve agent. Russian government has repeatedly denied involvement in the Skripals case, pointing at the complete lack of evidence provided by London as well as no cooperation with Moscow in investigating the incident.

However, the State Department claimed that after Washington concluded that Russia’s alleged involvement in the Skripal attack represented a breach of international statutes, it would impose the new wave of sanctions.

Russia's trade ministry has responded to the move, saying that the US ban on dual-purpose electronic devices supplies would affect several industries, but the disruption would not be critical, adding that it would support Russian companies in the event of a complete ban on the exports.

As for the possible second round of sanctions, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said that if some sort of ban on banking activities or currency ban was imposed on Russia — it would mean a declaration of economic war. The Prime Minister stressed that Russia would have to respond to it "economically, politically or in any other way, if need be".