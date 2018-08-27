Register
08:28 GMT +327 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    National flags of Russia and the US fly at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow, Russia April 11, 2017

    New Washington's Anti-Russian Sanctions Come Into Force

    © REUTERS / Maxim Shemetov
    US
    Get short URL
    5018

    The new Washington's sanctions against Russia related to alleged Moscow's involvement in former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal's poisoning came into force on Monday August 27.

    Washington announced its new anti-Russian sanctions over Moscow's alleged use of chemical weapons in Salisbury on August 8. US State Department spokesperson told Sputnik earlier that the new package of sanctions against Russia was due to come into effect on Monday August 27 Washington DC time following the official publication in the Federal Register.

    National flags of Russia and the US fly at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow, Russia April 11, 2017
    © REUTERS / Maxim Shemetov
    Russia to Take Into Account New US Sanctions When Deciding on Next 'Practical Steps'
    The US government announced two rounds of sanctions on August 8. The first package of sanctions which becomes active on Monday includes, in particular, a ban on supplies of dual-purpose electronic devices and components to Russia.

    The restrictive measures, will terminate US arms sales to Russia as well as the financing of arms sales, and prohibit exports of national security-sensitive goods and technology.

    The sanctions will result in a denial of US government credit or other financial assistance to Russia. It will also end all support to Moscow under the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961, expect for any urgent humanitarian aid.

    However, the punitive measures will not affect space cooperation in the interests of the United States, "provided that such licenses shall be issued on a case-by-case basis and consistent with export licensing policy for Russia prior to the enactment of these sanctions."

    Britain's Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt arrives for a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, May 1, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    UK Foreign Secretary to Urge EU to Expand Sanctions Against Russia
    Moreover, the sanctions are also waived in cases of deemed exports and re-exports, wholly-owned US subsidiaries and commercial end users, among other cases.

    The second round of sanctions Washington threatened to impose on Moscow depending on Russia future policies may include banning Russian carrier Aeroflot's flights to the US, limiting diplomatic ties and halting US exports.

    Former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious in Salisbury, UK on March 4. London was quick to accuse Russia of orchestrating the poisoning of the Skripals with a nerve agent. Russian government has repeatedly denied involvement in the Skripals case, pointing at the complete lack of evidence provided by London as well as no cooperation with Moscow in investigating the incident.

    READ MORE: Analysts on How US Anti-Russian Sanctions May Affect Ruble, Foreign Investors

    However, the State Department claimed that after Washington concluded that Russia’s alleged involvement in the Skripal attack represented a breach of international statutes, it would impose the new wave of sanctions.

    Dec. 8, 1987, file photo, U.S. President Ronald Reagan, right, shakes hands with Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev after the two leaders signed the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces Treaty
    © AP Photo / Bob Daugherty
    More Americans Favor Improved Relations With Russia Over Sanctions
    Russia's trade ministry has responded to the move, saying that the US ban on dual-purpose electronic devices supplies would affect several industries, but the disruption would not be critical, adding that it would support Russian companies in the event of a complete ban on the exports.

    As for the possible second round of sanctions, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said that if some sort of ban on banking activities or currency ban was imposed on Russia — it would mean a declaration of economic war. The Prime Minister stressed that Russia would have to respond to it "economically, politically or in any other way, if need be".

    Related:

    US Anti-Russia Sanctions Over “Chemical Weapons” Hurt OPCW Authority - Moscow
    Fitch: Russia 'Copes Well' With New US Sanctions, Economy Resilient to Shocks
    Russia Ready for Possible New Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Project - Lawmaker
    US Senator Rand Paul Wants to Ask Trump to Lift Sanctions on Russian Lawmakers
    Tags:
    sanctions, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    12 Stunning Places You Should Visit According to Time Magazine
    12 Stunning Places You Should Visit According to Time Magazine
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse