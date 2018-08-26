WATCH: Deadly Jacksonville Shooting Caught on Tape

Jacksonville police reported that a mass shooting occurred at the Jacksonville Landing marketplace in Florida’s Jacksonville. At least four people reportedly have died in the incident, while 11 were injured.

The incident occurred at a a Madden NFL 19 cybersport tournament, the Electronic Arts, which organized the event, said late on Sunday. The championship was aired on Twitch platform and the horrible incident was caught on tape live.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

The city's police confirmed that the incident resulted in many fatalities and said that the suspected shooter died at the scene. The Los Angeles Times reported quoting one of the players at the tournament Steven “Steveyj” Javaruski, that the shooter was a competitor at the event, who lost at the game. Some people online speculated that the shooter had a gun with a laser sight, pointing at the last frames of the abruptly ended footage moments before the shooting started.