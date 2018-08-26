WATCH: Deadly Jacksonville Shooting Caught on Tape

The incident occurred at a a Madden NFL 19 cybersport tournament, the Electronic Arts, which organized the event, said late on Sunday. The championship was aired on Twitch platform and the horrible incident was caught on tape live.
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT
The city's police confirmed that the incident resulted in many fatalities and said that the suspected shooter died at the scene. The Los Angeles Times reported quoting one of the players at the tournament Steven “Steveyj” Javaruski, that the shooter was a competitor at the event, who lost at the game. Some people online speculated that the shooter had a gun with a laser sight, pointing at the last frames of the abruptly ended footage moments before the shooting started.
True boy is just having fun smiling playing Madden and that red dot appears. Such a sad thing man.— TrustInGodAlone (@mrzeddie15) August 26, 2018
All comments
Show new comments (0)