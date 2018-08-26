Register
10:26 GMT +326 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Senator John McCain

    US Politicians From Carter to Trump React to Death of Senator McCain

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    US
    Get short URL
    502

    Colleagues and politicians mourn John McCain, who passed away on Saturday after a year-long battle against an aggressive form of brain cancer.

    Arizona Republican Party Senator and former presidential nominee John McCain was an eminent figure whose death resonated with US political figures.

    Senator Lindsey Graham, whom The Hill called the closest friend of the deceased politician, said that he had lost his dearest friend and mentor, minutes after McCain’s family released the statement, saying that the entire McCain family "are in his prayers."

    READ MORE: US Senator John McCain, Former Presidential Nominee Dead at 81

    President Donald Trump, who had had complicated relations with McCain since his inauguration, sent his condolences to the senator's family, saying that his "deepest sympathies and respect" are with them.

    Vice President Mike Pence had also published a statement from him and his wife Kare, honoring his service to the nation.

    US Secretary of Defence James Mattis was cited by Reuters saying that America "has lost a man who steadfastly represented the best ideals of our country." 

    Former President Barack Obama, McCain's political opponent during the 2008 presidential election, stated on behalf of himself and his wife Michelle that "few of us have been tested the way John once was or required to show the kind of courage that he did." 

    “At John’s best, he showed us what that means. And for that, we are all in his debt. Michelle and I send our most heartfelt condolences to Cindy and their family,” they wrote.

    Former president George W. Bush wrote in the statement that “some lives are so vivid, it is difficult to imagine them ended. It is hard to think of them still,” noting in his statement that “John McCain was a man of deep conviction and a patriot of the highest order. He was a public servant in the finest traditions of our country. And to me, he was a friend whom I’ll deeply miss.” The former first lady Laura Bush also extended her “heartfelt sympathies” to Cindy McCain and the couple’s children. “Thanks to God for the life of John McCain,” Bush added.

    Former President Bill Clinton and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton also released a statement, referring to McCain as a "trusted colleague" who "lived by his creed every day."

    “Senator John McCain believed that every citizen has a responsibility to make something of the freedoms given by our Constitution, and from his heroic service in the Navy to his 35 years in Congress, he lived by his creed every day. He was a skilled, tough politician, as well as a trusted colleague alongside whom Hillary was honored to serve in the Senate.  He frequently put partisanship aside to do what he thought was best for the country, and was never afraid to break the mold if it was the right thing to do,” the Clintons said.

    The Carter center published former President Jimmy Carter’s statement honoring McCain, writing that he was a "true patriot.”

    “John McCain was a man of honor, a true patriot in the best sense of the word. Americans will be forever grateful for his heroic military service and his steadfast integrity as a member of the United States Senate," Carter wrote. "Rosalynn and I extend our sincere condolences to Senator McCain’s family and to the people of Arizona whom he represented so forthrightly for so many years.”

    House Speaker Paul Ryan mourned McCain’s loss, saying that the United States “has lost a decorated war hero and statesman," saying that he was “a giant of our time — not just for the things he achieved, but for who he was and what he fought for all his life. He put country before self," he continued, saying "he was one of the most courageous men of the century. He will always be listed among freedom’s most gallant and faithful servants.”

    Former Vice President Joe Biden, a longtime colleague and friend of the senator, praised McCain, saying that his life “is proof that some truths are timeless.” Biden’s son had died in 2015 from the same form of cancer which McCain battled before his death.

    “John McCain’s life is proof that some truths are timeless. Character. Courage. Integrity. Honor. A life lived embodying those truths casts a long, long shadow. John McCain will cast a long shadow. His impact on America hasn’t ended. Not even close. It will go on for many years to come… America will miss John McCain. The world will miss John McCain. And I will miss him dearly,” Biden wrote.

    Senator Mitch McConnell released a statement praising McCain as a "bright example." “In an era filled with cynicism about national unity and public service, John McCain’s life shone as a bright example," McConnell wrote. "He showed us that boundless patriotism and self-sacrifice are not outdated concepts or clichés, but the building blocks of an extraordinary American life…It’s an understatement to say the Senate will not be the same without our friend John. I will treasure the many memories we’ve shared together through the years,” he wrote.

    McCain’s fellow Arizonan senator Jeff Flake tweeted that the world had "lost a hero and a statesman." 

    McCain’s vice presidential nominee during his 2008 presidential race, former Alaska governor Sarah Palin also offered her condolences to the McCain family, saying he “never took the easy path in life — and through sacrifice and suffering he inspired others to serve something greater than self.”

    House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi tweeted that McCain "was a leader and public servant of deep patriotism, outstanding bravery & undaunted spirit. Throughout his career, we all saw his integrity, humility, courage & grace."

    Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright tweeted she had known no one with "greater courage" or "stronger convictions" than McCain, adding that “He is irreplaceable, but his legacy will live wherever democracy is defended, human rights are protected, and US leadership is exerted in defense of universal values.

    John McCain died at the age of 81. A day before his death his family released a statement noting that they decided to cease his medical treatment for an aggressive glioblastoma. McCain was first elected to the US House of Representatives in 1982, and served two terms before being elected to the US Senate in 1986, where the politician served as the Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

    Related:

    US Upper House Minority Leader Suggests Renaming Senate Building After McCain
    US Senator John McCain, Former Presidential Nominee Dead at 81
    Trump Under Fire for Failing to Mention McCain Who Discontinued Cancer Treatment
    McCain Stops Medical Treatment for Brain Cancer - Family
    Tags:
    John McCain, condolences, James Mattis, Jeff Flake, Mike Pence, Nancy Pelosi, Hillary Clinton, Mitch McConnell, Sarah Palin, Donald Trump, Paul Ryan, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Joe Biden, Lindsey Graham, John McCain, Jimmy Carter, Barack Obama, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Spectacular Holes: Mysterious Chasms Peering Out From Amazing Places on Earth
    Spectacular Holes: Mysterious Chasms Peering Out From Amazing Places on Earth
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse